Jubilation as the Orahin brothers finally unite with their family in Melbourne

After spending six years as refugees in Lebanon and been rejected to come to Australia for several times, five brothers were granted permanent residency visa under the community sponsorship program which was supported by the Assyrian Council of Victoria.





One of the founders and member of the council, migration agent from Melbourne, Valentine Aghajani talks to SBS about the joy of the Orahin brothers as they landed at Melbourne Tullamarine airport on Christmas eve 24/12/2021 and saw their parents and sister after ten years of being separated from each others.



