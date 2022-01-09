Jubilation as the Orahin brothers finally unite with their family in Melbourne

immigration matters

The five brothers with Ms Aghajani and parent's joy at Melbourne airport Source: Aghajani.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Emotional scenes erupted at Melbourne Tullamarine airport as family and relatives greeted five brothers who arrived to Australia after long years of separation from their family.

After spending six years as refugees in Lebanon and been rejected to come to Australia for several times, five brothers were granted permanent residency visa under the community sponsorship program which was supported by the Assyrian Council of Victoria.

One of the founders and member of the council, migration agent from Melbourne, Valentine Aghajani talks to SBS about the joy of the Orahin brothers as they landed at Melbourne Tullamarine airport on Christmas eve 24/12/2021 and saw their parents and sister after ten years of being separated from each others.

Ms Aghajani talks about the CSP visa the brothers came under and the rules and conditions that apply for applicants.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis