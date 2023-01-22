Jubilation in Iraq as the national team wins the Arabian Gulf cup tournament

Naseem Sadiq prepared this report about the final, which had its sad incidents where one person died and some were injured due to a stampede as spectators rushed to enter the stadium before the game.





But that incident did not stop the Iraqis from celebrating the win of their team against Oman as the winning goal was scored in the last minute of the second half of extra time.





Mr Sadiq talks about the reaction of some spectators and visitors from the Gulf countries who praised the generosity and reception of the people of Basra to all the visitors.





One spectator from a neighbouring gulf country said "Iraqi shop and restaurant owners refused to charge us any money. This is unbelievable".



