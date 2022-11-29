SBS Assyrian

Just one match left for each team in FIFA World Cup group matches

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrate after their FIFA World Cup 2022 group H win over Uruguay Credit: JOSE SENA GOULAO/EPA

Published 29 November 2022 at 2:30pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Brazil and Portugal have joined the ranks of those who've booked spots in the knockout stage of football's World Cup in Qatar. Highlights of day 8 of FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

