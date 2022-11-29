Just one match left for each team in FIFA World Cup group matches

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrate after their FIFA World Cup 2022 group H win over Uruguay Credit: JOSE SENA GOULAO/EPA
Published 29 November 2022 at 2:30pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
Brazil and Portugal have joined the ranks of those who've booked spots in the knockout stage of football's World Cup in Qatar. Highlights of day 8 of FIFA WORLD CUP 2022
