Keeping the Assyrian language alive: new college year begins

anwar atto.jpg

Principal of The Assyrian College Anwar Atto Credit: SBS Assyrian

Rabi Anwar Atto, the Principal of the Assyrian Language College, talks about the start of a new school term.

Mr Atto says he is very excited to receive both current and new students eager to learn the Assyrian language.

The Principal of the Assyrian Language College says consistency of the students attending the classes is a challenge. Many are workers so by the time they arrived at their lessons, they were already exhausted, he said.

"Throughout the years, we have seen many drop out, but by the same token, many are determined to continue to advance in their learning of the Assyrian language." Mr Atto said.

Enrolment for new students resumed from Monday, 6 February, 2023.

Classes are open to adult Assyrians and non-Assyrians
