Kurdistan Region makes Internet safer for children

Internet control in Kurdistan

Minister of Transport and Communication KRG Ano Jawhar Abdoka

The Minister of Transport and Communications in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Mr Ano Jawhar Abdoka spoke to Naseem Sadiq about internet safety in the Kurdistan region.

Children's safety on the internet
  • Decision made after consultation with experts
  • Family packages for parents
  • Freedom of individuals is maintained
Minister Abdoka said the communication ministry is trying to increase the safety and security of the internet by providing family packages.
Minister Abdoka at his desk in the ministry
These packages will block any access to a site that encourages and advertises drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography and hate speech.

When asked if this will override the freedom of speech rights of individuals, Minister Abdoka said these website blocks are only for parents who choose the Family Package, to ensure their children's safety.
He added, "we are not blocking them completely but for parents who want the safety and security for their children, the Family Package will provide them with peace of mind."
Minister Abdoka proud of his nation's flag
Minister Abdoka also spoke about the new airport to be built in Duhok.
