Kurdistan Region makes Internet safer for children

Children's safety on the internet Decision made after consultation with experts

Family packages for parents

Freedom of individuals is maintained

Minister Abdoka said the communication ministry is trying to increase the safety and security of the internet by providing family packages.



Minister Ano Jawad Abdoka at his desk in his ministry



These packages will block any access to a site that encourages and advertises drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography and hate speech.





When asked if this will override the freedom of speech rights of individuals, Minister Abdoka said these website blocks are only for parents who choose the Family Package, to ensure their children's safety.



He added, "we are not blocking them completely but for parents who want the safety and security for their children, the Family Package will provide them with peace of mind."

