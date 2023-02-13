Laughter is the best medicine: First Assyrian female stand-up comic coming to Australia

Ms Odicho is an Assyrian-American writer, content creator, and comedian based in Chicago.





Branding herself as RaminaRated, she has taken Assyrian communities around the globe by storm with her hilarious content featuring original characters and sketches enjoyed by all.





She is currently on tour with her original, stand-up comedy show and will perform in Australia for the first time next month.





SBS Assyrian met Emmanuel Brikha, founder of Assur King, and the person responsible for arranging her Australian tour.





Mr Brikha said he had been keen to bring the comedian to Australia after her triumphant tour in the USA.





He says: "I saw it as essential to introduce the first Assyrian female stand-up comedian and I thought to myself, 'she must come to Australia.'"



