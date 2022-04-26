Launching the book of Biba in the homeland

Writer and activist Yousipos Sarkes talks to SBS Assyrian about his book BIBA and the invitation from The Assyrian Cultural Club in Erbil for him to go to Northern Iraq and launch the book and present a lecture about the book. Mr Sarkes said his trip was an unforgettable experience, full of joy, seeing the country he left over three decades ago. Mr Sarkes talks about how well the Assyrians in Northern Iraq received his book.
Yousipos presenig his lecture Source: yousipos.jpg
Aprim Shapira introducing Yousipos to the crowd Source: yousios.jpg