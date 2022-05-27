Launching the Women NSW Support Project

Women NSW support project

Natalie Ward, Minister for Women Source: SSI.jpg

Women NSW funded a project in NSW to provide training and facilitate sessions for women from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and backgrounds.

The project provided training to 36 Women representing 25 countries and all reside in NSW. The sessions were hosted in Sydney and Coffs Harbour. 


On 19 May 2022, the official launch of the project, including 8 new videos provided by Settlement Services International (SSI), presented the views of women in NSW and their support for other women experiencing family violence and abuse in NSW.

Ms Natalie Ward, Minister for Women, formally launched the project and welcomed all the participants and guests from various organisations, including community leaders. The event was hosted at NSW Parliament house. 

For support and counselling, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) for free assistance on family violence and abuse, anywhere in Australia.

 

