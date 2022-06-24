Legal help for those experiencing elder abuse: Part I

Elder abuse

Elder abuse could be physical, emotional, sexual, or even, neglect Source: Getty images

Every year, we raise awareness about elder abuse. June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) which recognises the mistreatment and inequality of seniors in our communities. WEAAD was officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011

To understand what elder abuse is and how community members in New South Wales (NSW) can access legal help, we spoke with Sasha Kisrwani, a solicitor with the Elder Abuse Unit at Legal Aid NSW. 

Ms Kisrwani shared information about the different types of elder abuse, the various legal issues faced by elderly members of the community and who the perpetrators might be. 

She explains how and when to access legal help and what type of legal help can be provided by the Elder Abuse Unit at Legal Aid NSW. 

"It is important to get legal help early, if you know about someone who needs help, you can contact us," she said.

Elderly abuse
Legal Aid solicitor Sasha Kisrwani Source: sasha.jpg
Older people are vulnerable members of the community who an find it hard to speak out and ask for help.

Services such as the Elder Abuse Unit can help provide specialist and holistic support to address the needs of victim-survivors of abuse.

The Elder Abuse Unit is a specialist unit providing support for elderly members of the community, with a team of lawyers and social workers who have experience and knowledge in this area. 

Listen to these two-part podcasts and find out how the Legal Aid NSW Elder Abuse Unit can help and provide legal support for anyone experiencing abuse. 

Contact support services:
Contact LawAccess NSW on 1300 888 529, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. 

Legal Aid NSW Elder Abuse Unit in Gosford: 02 4324 5611

 

Elder Abuse National Helpline:  1800 353 374

Seniors Rights Service:  1800 424 079

 

 


Legal Aid NSW provides help and advice to residents in NSW in Criminal, Family and Civil law matters. 

The Elder Abuse Unit is based in Gosford in NSW and specialises in elder abuse legal matters

 

