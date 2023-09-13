Legal matters with Oliver Slewa: identity theft

Stolen identity



If someone has used your information for personal gain without your consent or knowledge, you must notify the authorities as soon as possible, for example, by contacting your local police station and telling them if your information has been used or if your licence number has been used.





This happens when people, without realising, have given their information to someone without knowing where this information is being used, or if information has been taken without consent.





What is stolen identity fraud?



This happens when someone uses private information to get money, purchase items, connect with contracts, utilities, purchase cars and phones.





Who can I speak to to learn more about stolen identity?



The first port of call is the police; notify them and make a statement.



Then, check with your bank that they have your finances secured. Speak to your credit provider. Contact the NSW Privacy Commissioner for support and speak to IDCARE For free advice and support .



