Lifetime spent preserving Syriac culture and history - Part I

Naum Faiq

The English version copy of Naum Faiq: Assyrian/Syriac awakening Credit: Abboud Zaitoune

Published 10 January 2023 at 9:17pm, updated 11 January 2023 at 9:20am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Abboud Zeitoune is a Syriac researcher, writer and activist who lives in Germany. He has spent decades researching and writing books about Assyrian music and songs and telling the story of the great Assyrian political activist and journalist Naum Faiq.

Mr Zeitoune has published many books about Assyrian/Syriac music and songs. His work includes 'Music Pearls of Beth-Nahrain', 'Music heritage of Mesopotamia', 'Modern Assyrian music' and 'Naum Faiq: Assyrian/Syriac awakening', published in Arabic and translated into German.
modern Assyrian music
Credit: Abboud Zaitiune
He has written many articles about Assyrian/Syriac arts and culture.

SBS Assyrian spoke to Mr Zeitoun about his latest achievement, the publication of the English translation of his book, 'Naum Faiq: Assyrian/Syriac awakening'.

Mr Zaitoun says he first saw the importance of translating the book into German for young people born and raised in the European diaspora for easier understanding.
pearls of Assyrian music
Music Pearls of Beth-Nahrain Credit: Abboud Zaitoune
Mr Zaitoune has cooperated with some of his friends to translate the book into the English language, as there are many Assyrians living in the USA, Australia and England.

Mr Zaitoun says: "English is an international language, and I wanted this book to reach non-Assyrians to better understand modern Assyrian/Syriac history and culture."
Music heritage of Mesopotamia
Music heritage of Mesopotamia Credit: Abboud Zaitoune
This podcast is Part I of this interview - it will be followed by Part II, where he talks about the challenges and difficulties Assyrian writers face when trying to sell their books.

For more details about Abboud Zaitoune
's
works, visit his page:
