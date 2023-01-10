Lifetime spent preserving Syriac culture and history - Part I

Mr Zeitoune has published many books about Assyrian/Syriac music and songs. His work includes 'Music Pearls of Beth-Nahrain', 'Music heritage of Mesopotamia', 'Modern Assyrian music' and 'Naum Faiq: Assyrian/Syriac awakening', published in Arabic and translated into German.



Credit: Abboud Zaitiune He has written many articles about Assyrian/Syriac arts and culture.





SBS Assyrian spoke to Mr Zeitoun about his latest achievement, the publication of the English translation of his book, 'Naum Faiq: Assyrian/Syriac awakening' .





Mr Zaitoun says he first saw the importance of translating the book into German for young people born and raised in the European diaspora for easier understanding.



Music Pearls of Beth-Nahrain Credit: Abboud Zaitoune Mr Zaitoune has cooperated with some of his friends to translate the book into the English language, as there are many Assyrians living in the USA, Australia and England.





Mr Zaitoun says: "English is an international language, and I wanted this book to reach non-Assyrians to better understand modern Assyrian/Syriac history and culture."



Music heritage of Mesopotamia Credit: Abboud Zaitoune This podcast is Part I of this interview - it will be followed by Part II, where he talks about the challenges and difficulties Assyrian writers face when trying to sell their books.



