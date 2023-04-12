Love brings us together:providing relief to Assyrian refugees in Turkiye

In this interview, Mr. Saad Gebrael, the head of Love Brings Us Together, shed light on the plight of Assyrian refugees stranded in Turkey.





According to Mr Gebrael, many refugees have lived in Turkey for over a decade, waiting for a country to accept them for settlement.





Love Brings Us Together is a non-profit group that aims to help these refugees by providing them with necessities such as food and clothing.





The organization receives donations from Assyrians worldwide who are keen to help their community members in need.





"The situation of these refugees is dire. There are over two thousand people scattered in Turkey's cities, many of whom cannot work and depend on their relatives abroad for help," Mr Gebrael said.





The lack of job opportunities and limited access to essential resources has made it extremely difficult for them to survive, according to Mr Gebrael.



Distributing gifts for Easter, bringing happiness to the children Credit: Saad Gebrael



The Assyrian community has a rich history, culture, and language. Still, due to conflicts and persecution in their homeland, many have been forced to flee and seek refuge in other countries.





The prolonged stay of refugees in Turkey has taken a toll on their physical and mental health.





The trauma of fleeing their homes and living in uncertainty for years has left many refugees with mental health issues.



