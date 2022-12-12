Many strings to her bow: Violinist credits teacher with her musical career

Ms Isaac says she started listening to music when she was still in her mum's womb.





Her mother used to listen to classical music while she was pregnant with her, she says.





Ms Isaac was taught violin by Maestro the late Shora Mikhalian who also had a major impact on her decision to pursue a musical career, she said.





She graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and has taught at many schools including the Raban Hermizd Primary school in Sydney.



