Matters effecting Australian life during the pandemic

RAT kit pricing 'beyond outrageous': ACCC





Rapid antigen testing is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of government and business measures to address the spread of COVID-19.





The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's [[ACCC]] is demanding answers about the exorbitant pricing of test kits, with costs of up to $500 for two tests for sale online when the wholesale cost is $11.45.





COVID no setback to wealth production for 47 Australians





A new report has found Australia's 47 billionaires doubled their wealth to $255 billion in the first two years of COVID-19. That's a rate of over 2,300 dollars per second or more than 205 million dollars a day.Aid group Oxfam, that produced the report, says this rising inequality is also being seen on a global scale.





Vaccination measures against COVID continue to lead the news around the world





Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people over the age of 60, as coverage remains below the European Union average and a recent spike in infections has sustained pressure on hospitals.





Seniors failing to get vaccinated will face penalties, starting at an 80 dollar fine in January and followed by a monthly fine of 160 dollars after that.









