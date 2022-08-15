Matters effecting Australian life during the pandemic

COVID-19

Signage notifying customers that Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits are sold out is seen on the entrance to a chemist in Sydney, Source: AAP

SBS features that look at some issues related to COVID-19 that have impact on Australians

RAT kit pricing 'beyond outrageous': ACCC

Rapid antigen testing is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of government and business measures to address the spread of COVID-19.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's [[ACCC]] is demanding answers about the exorbitant pricing of test kits, with costs of up to $500 for two tests for sale online when the wholesale cost is $11.45.

COVID no setback to wealth production for 47 Australians

A new report has found Australia's 47 billionaires doubled their wealth to $255 billion in the first two years of COVID-19. That's a rate of over 2,300 dollars per second or more than 205 million dollars a day.Aid group Oxfam, that produced the report, says this rising inequality is also being seen on a global scale.

Vaccination measures against COVID continue to lead the news around the world

Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people over the age of 60, as coverage remains below the European Union average and a recent spike in infections has sustained pressure on hospitals.

Seniors failing to get vaccinated will face penalties, starting at an 80 dollar fine in January and followed by a monthly fine of 160 dollars after that. 

 

