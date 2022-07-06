Medal of Valor awarded to Assyrian activist

Juliana Taimoorazy is an Assyrian American activist from Chicago. She is the founder and current president of the Iraqi Christian Relief Council, a position she's held since its inception in 2007.





Ms Taimoorazy made the Assyrians worldwide proud when she received the Medal of Valor from the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, Chicago-USA. Medal of Valor Source: juliana.jpg Ms Taimoorazy told SBS Assyrian," this award and any other awards and recognitions I had received are not an achievement and pride for myself only, but are for my Assyrian nation".





Last year, MsTaimoorazy received the Cross of Valor from Knights templar orde r. She is the second person to receive this award and the first woman ever to receive it. The Cross of Valore Knights Templer Order Source: Juliana.Jpg The Medal of Valor was awarded by the Simon Wiesenthal Centre , a Jewish human rights organisation established in 1977 by Rabbi Marvin Hier. The Center is known for Holocaust research and remembrance, hunting Nazi war criminals. It also cares for nations under persecution and genocide, such as the Assyrian nation. With the directors of the centre, Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Alison Pure-Solvin Source: Rine Photographics.jpg Last year, Ms Taimoorazy was a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work to aid the needy Iraqi Christians, including the Assyrians.





Ms Taimoorazy said she believes in her actions and work. Still, unfortunately, as a human being, it saddens her when she sees some of her fellow Assyrians trying to undermine her position. She believes in working for the benefit of the Assyrian nation through non-Assyrian people and organisations. Juliana Taimoorazy delivering her speech at the awards night Source: Rine Photographics.jpg As for some comments on social media criticising her for wearing a dress that has no connections to her 'Assyrian roots', Ms Taimoorazy said that the dress was specifically designed for her by an Assyrian designer from Detroit that shows Assyrian symbols taken from the ancient Ishtar Gate .























Listen to part one of this interview; we will publish the conclusion next week.









