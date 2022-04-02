Meet one of the stars of Aggaryateh, Adeel Johnson Dawood

Assyrian artists

Adeel and Maryam in one of their episodes Source: shamiram media.jpg

Aggaryateh (messages) is a comedy series that deal with daily Assyrian topics and issues. It is produced by Shamiram Media and stars Mariam Shamalta and Adeel Johnson Dawood.

SBS Assyrian met co-star Adeel who talked about the reasons behind the success of the show that has been watched by Assyrians around the world through social media channels.

Mr. Dawood said the chemistry between him and Mariam Shamalta is the main factor that leads the show to be appealing and creates interest for viewers of all ages.

He said, "There are no prepared scripts. We discuss the issue and then the camera starts rolling, and that's it".

For more from this conversation, listen to the podcast.

 

 

 

 

