Meet one of the stars of Aggaryateh, Adeel Johnson Dawood

SBS Assyrian met co-star Adeel who talked about the reasons behind the success of the show that has been watched by Assyrians around the world through social media channels.





Mr. Dawood said the chemistry between him and Mariam Shamalta is the main factor that leads the show to be appealing and creates interest for viewers of all ages.





He said, "There are no prepared scripts. We discuss the issue and then the camera starts rolling, and that's it".





