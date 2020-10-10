Meet the Australian Assyrian professor who is named lead researcher







Benjamin Isakhan is an associate professor of Politics and Policy Studies and founding director of Polis, a research network for Politics and International Relations in the Alfred Deakin Institute at Deakin University, Australia. He is also Adjunct Senior Research Associate, Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.





Professor Isakhan was one of the ( leader researchers ) named in the Australian. Benjamin Isakhan is an Australian Assyrian. His father migrated to Australia from Iran along with his family in 1968. His Grandfather used to teach the Assyrian language in Melbourne. Professor Isakhan attended the classes to learn Assyrian when he was a child.





His interest in the Middle Eastern and Islamic studies came after his many travels to the region that attracted his attention and interest to study and learn more about it.





Professor Isakhan has written many articles and study cases in many international journals and been interviewed by BBC and many other media outlets.



