Meet the candidate for Mayoral seat of Fairfield City Council: Frank Carbone
Mr Frank Carbone with candidate George Barcha. The counting of votes Source: Barcha/SBS.jpg
Frank Carbone is the current mayor of the council. He was elected Mayor in 2012 and 2016. He used to be in the labor party, but in the last two elections, he ran as independent and he is running as independent this year as well. In this interview Mr Carbone outlines his achievements and work as a mayor in leading the council's team to achieve and complete many projects for the city of Fairfield. Mr Carbone says voters should vote for a mayor whom they believe will be the best for them to serve their needs. He says that people should not be influenced by a political party when making their decision who to vote for. Political parties think for their benefits and interest. He advices the voters to see which candidate will do the right thing by them and how good he is in meeting their needs.
Share