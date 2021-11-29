Meet the candidate for Mayoral seat of Fairfield City Council: George Barcha

George Barcha with frank Carbone before the Elections Source: barcha/SBS.jpg

NSW local council elections will take place on Saturday 4 December this year. Fairfield city council has two mayoral candidates. Mr George Barcha, candidate from the labor party and current mayor Frank Carbone, running as independent. In this interview, we talk to George Barcha who was a councillor for Fairfield council in 2012-2016 and deputy mayor in 2013-2014. George has been involved in politics on local, state and federal levels over the past 30 years. George talks about his profile, his involvement in the labor party and he outlines his vision and what he can bring to the people of Fairfield if he wins in these elections.

