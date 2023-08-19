Meet the multi-lingual Assyrian architect from Belgium

dillon nass.JPG

Dillon Nass in the Assyrian village of Bibade Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

During our trip to northern Iraq, we encountered Dillon Mass, a Belgian-born Assyrian architect based in Switzerland. Fluent in English, French, Dutch, Portuguese, and Assyrian. Dillon holds a master's degree in architecture and is familiar with Kurdish and Arabic languages. This is his third visit to his ancestral homeland, evoking strong personal ties with his ancestors land

