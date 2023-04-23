Meeting with Corporate CEOs Addresses Job Vacancies and Encourages Collaboration

Carmen Lazar

Carmen Lazar Credit: Daily Telegraph

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Assyrian Resource Centre manager Carmen Lazar's meeting with a business syndicate of large corporations' CEOs is a positive step towards addressing the issue of job vacancies. It is encouraging to see efforts being made to bridge the gap between businesses and job seekers. This meeting presents an opportunity for businesses to tap into the skills and talent of the community and for job seekers to access new employment opportunities. Collaboration between businesses and organizations like the Assyrian Resource Centre can bring positive outcomes for both parties.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

poster1.jpg

Ishtar Dance group steesl the hearts of Assyrians in Northern Iraq with its performances

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 22 APRIL 2023

shmoni youna latest final.jpg

Communicating and interpreting, befor and after COVID

Closeup on notebook over vintage desk background, front focus on wooden blocks with letters making Build Your Personal Brand text

#35 How to self-promote at work | Networking tips (Adv)