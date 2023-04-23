Meeting with Corporate CEOs Addresses Job Vacancies and Encourages Collaboration
Carmen Lazar Credit: Daily Telegraph
Assyrian Resource Centre manager Carmen Lazar's meeting with a business syndicate of large corporations' CEOs is a positive step towards addressing the issue of job vacancies. It is encouraging to see efforts being made to bridge the gap between businesses and job seekers. This meeting presents an opportunity for businesses to tap into the skills and talent of the community and for job seekers to access new employment opportunities. Collaboration between businesses and organizations like the Assyrian Resource Centre can bring positive outcomes for both parties.
Share