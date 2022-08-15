Melbourne marks first weekend out of lockdown with no new COVID-19 cases

The musicians joined thousands of Melburnians venturing outdoors this weekend, after months of lockdown.





They are kicking off Multicultural Month, which begins tomorrow [[1 Nov]].





At Queen Victoria Market, crowds slowly built for the first weekend of retail and dine-in hospitality.





One new case was reported in Melbourne, but after being reviewed by experts - it was rejected as a false positive.





The number of active cases is down to 71 in Victoria, with just two mystery cases recorded in the past fortnight.





Melbourne's 14-day new case average is sitting at 2.4 and 0 in rural and regional areas of the state.





There are now only two COVID-19 patients in hospital.





Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley says the developments are encouraging. But Mr Foley stressed the need for the public to cooperate with health professionals.





At least 100 police officers swarmed a Melbourne C-B-D park where a planned anti-lockdown rally began at 11am.





Twenty-one people in total were arrested at Treasury Gardens for failing to wear a mask, breaching public gathering directions and travelling more than 25 kilometres from their home.





Meanwhile New South Wales recorded four new coronavirus cases.





One was locally acquired, while the other three are overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.





The locally acquired case has been traced back to Cabramatta High School.









