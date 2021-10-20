Melbourne prepares for opening after it's sixth lockdown

COVID-19 opening

By the end of the week, Premier Daniel Andrew will announce the opening of the city of Melbourne. Our immigration contributor Valentine Aghajani explains the rules of this opening plan

Valentine Aghajani is a founding member of Assyrian Council of Victoria and she is a migration agent that  regularly talks about immigration matters.

In this interview, she is taking about the Victorian government instructions and messages to the Assyrian community in Melbourne. 

She explains what are the rules and what type of freedom Melbournians will have by the end of the week, when the city will open up after it's sixth lockdown.

She also talks about the boarder opening to international travellers and people with parent visa's chances of arriving in Australia soon.

