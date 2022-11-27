SBS Assyrian

Memorial for the late artist and singer George Homeh

George Homeh's most sacred violins Credit: Sargon Wardeh

Published 27 November 2022 at 11:53am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

A memorial for the 12 years departure of singer George Home and the launch of his biography was held in Fairfield on Sunday November 2022

The memorial was organised by the Assyrian Cultural Association and was attended by many members of the Assyrian community and his fans.

A new book of his biography was launched on that day. The author of the book is Mr Adam Homeh, uncle of the late George Homeh.
Author Adam Homeh signing the book

Four Assyrian singers participated in the memorial in singing four of his most popular songs.
George Homeh's academic achievements on display

At the start of the event, three young Assyrian women wearing the Khumala (Assyrian traditional costume ) brought in Georges most favourite violins which were put on display during the event.
Three young girls carrying the violins Credit: Sargon Warde
Sargon Warde attended the memorial and prepared this recording of some of the attendance.
