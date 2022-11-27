Memorial for the late artist and singer George Homeh

The memorial was organised by the Assyrian Cultural Association and was attended by many members of the Assyrian community and his fans.





A new book of his biography was launched on that day. The author of the book is Mr Adam Homeh, uncle of the late George Homeh.



Author Adam Homeh signing the book



Four Assyrian singers participated in the memorial in singing four of his most popular songs.



George Homeh's academic achievements on display



At the start of the event, three young Assyrian women wearing the Khumala (Assyrian traditional costume ) brought in Georges most favourite violins which were put on display during the event.

