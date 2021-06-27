Memories from friends of Ammo Baba

Martin Bazi is a know athlete in the Assyrian community in Sydney. Back in Iraq, he was was one of the best handball players. He became the coach for the national youth handball team of the province of Kirkuk-Iraq.





Mr Bazi says all the athletes and soccer coaches in Iraq had a great respect to Ammo Baba. They respected his talent, knowledge and capabilities.





Mr Bazi says he had good relations with Ammo Baba since he was young. But when Ammo Baba came to Australia, he became very close to him. Young Martin Bazi with Ammo Baba Source: martin.jpg Mr Bazi talks about the achievements of Ammo Baba in the Iraq's league clubs, as a player in the clubs and as a coach. .

it was a good thing that those people including Ammo Baba were given the honour and respect they really deserve while they were alive.

Unfortunately, in 1966, he was injured in a game and that made him stop playing and started training clubs, In 1978, he was the coach of the Iraq's National Football team.





Mr Bazi says Ammo Baba was a great teacher. Despite him not studding or finishing Sport Academy, his knowledge was great. He gained his techniques when he started playing with the British in the city of Habbaniya in Iraq.





The Gilgame cultural Centre invited Ammo Baba along with another Assyrian legends in different fields to pay a tribute and honour them for their work for the Assyrian nation.





Mr Bazi says "it was a good thing that those people including Ammo Baba were given the honour and respect they really deserve while they were alive." 1998 at Nineveh club : Youel Kanna, Martin Bazi, florence Kanna, Ammo Baba, Alfred Mansour and Mary Mansour Source: Martin.jpg Ammo Baba passed away in 27 May 2009 after a long battle with health complications. He was buried In a place close to the People's Stadium in Baghdad. The grave was neglected for many years.





Mr Bazi says currently, the Minister of Sports in Iraq, Mr Adnan Dirjal, was a former player for the Iraq National Football Team while under the management of Ammo Baba.





The Minister has great admiration and respect to Ammo Baba. With his helps, the grave was restored. Now it is considered as a shrine that many fans of Ammo Baba visit, to pay their respect.





This was the last episode of this segment, we hope you enjoyed listening.





You can listen to the previous episodes in here













































