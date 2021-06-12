Memories from friends of Ammo Baba

Adored by millions of Iraqis Source: GettIymages.jpg

This is a three part series about memories from friends of the great Iraqi-Assyrian sports legend Ammo Baba

To commemorate the twelfth anniversary of the departure of Ammo Baba. SBS Assyrian will be presenting you with a three part series about the legend.

This episode is with Assistant coach and personal friend of Ammo Baba, Captain Yalda Barber.

Captain Barber has been living in Australia for twenty four years. Since he left Iraq, he had the chance to meet his friend the late Ammo twice. Once in Australia and the second time was just weeks before Ammo Baba passed away.
Captain Yalda Barber with Ammo Baba just two day before Ammo Baba's passed away Source: Yalda.jpg
Mr Barber since then, has been organising annual soccer tournaments under the name of Ammo Baba in his memory. 

Captain Yalda Barber started working with Ammo Baba during the time the Iraqi national football team was preparing to go to the L.A Olympics in 1984.

Mr Barber recalls the hardships the team was facing during the training and trouble Ammo Baba had to face with Odai, eldest son of Saddam Husain.
Iraqi National football team in 1984 with Ammo Baba standing first from the left and Captain Yalda Barber sitting first on the right with red striped shirt Source: Yalda.jpg
