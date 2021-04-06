Migration and visa matters

Migration and visa matters

Migration agent Valentine Aghajani Source: SBS Assyrian

This is a segment that discusses matters about immigration and visa. You can learn about Australian government's immigration laws and latest legislations concerning migrants,Presented by Migration Agent from Melbourne, Ms Valentine Aghajani.

Migration expert Valentine Aghajani talks about new rules that will allow many visa holders to get free English lessons from Adult Migrant English Program AMEP. 

Ms Aghajani explains which visa holders are eligible to get this service. It includes these visa classes:

  • Family visa
  • Child visa
  • Dependent student visa
  • Dependent work visa
Ms Aghajani says holders or applicants for those visas can study English classes and for free at AMEP.

She says this is very good thing for the people who are living in Australia, while waiting for their visa application to be processed, while waiting,
Applicants can improve their English skills and then be able to communicate with their case handler or immigration office with ease and without the delays of finding an interpreter or even sometimes giving the wrong information due to the lack of their understanding of English.
