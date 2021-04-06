Migration and visa matters

Migration expert Valentine Aghajani talks about new rules that will allow many visa holders to get free English lessons from Adult Migrant English Program AMEP.





Ms Aghajani explains which visa holders are eligible to get this service. It includes these visa classes:





Family visa

Child visa

Dependent student visa

Dependent work visa

Ms Aghajani says holders or applicants for those visas can study English classes and for free at AMEP.





She says this is very good thing for the people who are living in Australia, while waiting for their visa application to be processed, while waiting,