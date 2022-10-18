Minister of Immigration overwhelmed by the reception of the Assyrian community at Fairfield

Mrs Lazar told SBS the Ministers were The Hon Andrew Giles, MP Minister for Immigration & The Hon Chris Bowen, MP Minister for Climate Change and Energy.



The visit was facilitated by Minister Chris Bowen, a good friend of the Assyrian community for decades and who has been a supportive voice for the Assyrians in The Australian Parliament.



Carmen Lazar present the minister a list of Assyrian refugees in Lebanon



Advertisement

The manager of ARC said, “for Hon. Giles, this was his first encounter with the Assyrian community. He was very impressed and almost overwhelmed when he arrived at the centre; he was greeted by more than 200 community members. There were also representatives from The Chaldean League, the Armenian community and others”.



More than two hundred people from the Assyrian community greeted the minister's visit Credit: ARC.jpg



The minister for Immigration explored the centre and was presented with a gift from the President Assyrian Australian Association, Dr Benjamin Daoud.



Cutting the cake in honour of the ministers



After that meeting, the two ministers headed to Fairfield High School, which has many students from refugees and newly arrived migrants.





The ministers then headed to St Narsai Assyrian Christian College. H.B Mar Meelis Zaia received them, Metropolitan of Assyrian Church of the East residing over Australia, NZ and Lebanon and received by the principal of the College.



The ministers at St Narsai College with HB Mar Meelis Zaia

