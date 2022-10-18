SBS Assyrian

Minister of Immigration overwhelmed by the reception of the Assyrian community at Fairfield

ARC visit

The two ministers surrounded by some community leaders

Published 19 October 2022 at 10:56am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Members of the Assyrian community welcomed two federal ministers at the Assyrian Resource Centre (ARC) in Fairfield on August 28, 2022. This invitation was initiated by the manager of ARC Carmen Lazar and the Assyrian Australian Association.

Mrs Lazar told SBS the Ministers were The Hon Andrew Giles, MP Minister for Immigration & The Hon Chris Bowen, MP Minister for Climate Change and Energy.
The visit was facilitated by Minister Chris Bowen, a good friend of the Assyrian community for decades and who has been a supportive voice for the Assyrians in The Australian Parliament.
Ministers visit to ALC
Carmen Lazar present the minister a list of Assyrian refugees in Lebanon

The manager of ARC said, “for Hon. Giles, this was his first encounter with the Assyrian community. He was very impressed and almost overwhelmed when he arrived at the centre; he was greeted by more than 200 community members. There were also representatives from The Chaldean League, the Armenian community and others”.
ARC visit
More than two hundred people from the Assyrian community greeted the minister's visit Credit: ARC.jpg

The minister for Immigration explored the centre and was presented with a gift from the President Assyrian Australian Association, Dr Benjamin Daoud.
ARC visit 2
Cutting the cake in honour of the ministers

After that meeting, the two ministers headed to Fairfield High School, which has many students from refugees and newly arrived migrants.

The ministers then headed to St Narsai Assyrian Christian College. H.B Mar Meelis Zaia received them, Metropolitan of Assyrian Church of the East residing over Australia, NZ and Lebanon and received by the principal of the College.
At st Narsai College
The ministers at St Narsai College with HB Mar Meelis Zaia

After all, Mrs Lazar says, the visit was an eye opener to Minister Giles, and she believes that what the minister saw in this visit is that the Assyrian community is an active and vibrant community that worked hard to establish community centres, Churches, clubs and schools for the benefit of the Australian community.


