More women forging careers in Assyrian media despite challenges

Assyrian women face challenges entering the media industry, says expert. Credit: Mariam Shamalta.jpg

Assyrian media personality and founder and director of Shamiram Media, Maryam Shamalta, spoke to SBS about the history of her media platform as well as some of the challenges facing Assyrian women in this field.

Ms Shamalta began her journey in Assyrian media in 2014, becoming a presenter of a number of programs on different Assyrian radio and TV platforms before she decided to establish her own company, Shamiram Media, in 2017.

On Christmas Day 2022, she celebrated the fifth anniversary of establishing a YouTube channel and other online social media platforms around the globe.

She encouraged Assyrian women to take a more active role in Assyrian media as she said she believed that men continued to dominate this sector in the Assyrian community in general.

She mentioned many young and talented Assyrian women who have made incredible achievements in different fields and said she continued to empower them to be active members of their societies.
