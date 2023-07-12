More women forging careers in Assyrian media despite challenges

Ms Shamalta began her journey in Assyrian media in 2014, becoming a presenter of a number of programs on different Assyrian radio and TV platforms before she decided to establish her own company, Shamiram Media, in 2017.





On Christmas Day 2022, she celebrated the fifth anniversary of establishing a YouTube channel and other online social media platforms around the globe.





She encouraged Assyrian women to take a more active role in Assyrian media as she said she believed that men continued to dominate this sector in the Assyrian community in general.



