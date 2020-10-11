Mr. Yonathan Betkolia explains the current issues within the AUA

Mr. Betkolia spoke with our team through a lengthy interview to explain to the audience what his views are on the current issues between the members of the Australian chapter and himself.





This comes after he had released a statement back in August saying that the membership of both Mr. David David and Mr. Hermiz Shahen has been frozen due to their relationship with the Jewish community, and in particular, their visit to Israel.





Mr. Shahen is the deputy secretary-general of AUA and Mr. David is the president of the AUA Australian Chapter.





Mr. Betkolia received heavy criticism from his colleagues in Australia as well as from the member of NSW parliament, Mr. Hugh McDermott who called Mr. Betkolia "a puppet of the Iranian regime".



