Learn English - Verbs about eating

There are hundreds of verbs related to eating and drinking in English, for example 'slurp', 'crunch', 'munch', 'chew', 'lick', 'nibble', 'swallow' and 'gulp'. Practice using them by accessing this latest Learn English podcast.

Learning notes

Verbs:  

Devour - eating with great hunger, very quickly
Slurp - drink or eat something with a loud, sucking noise
Swallow - cause or allow food or drink to pass down the throat
Munch - eat something steadily with a loud chewing sound
Crunch - to crush food with the teeth making a loud sound
Chew - bite and work food in the mouth with the teeth, especially to make it easier to swallow
Gulp - to swallow food suddenly all at once
Burp - noisily release air through the mouth
Lick - pass the tongue over something in order to taste it
Nibble - take small bites
Sip - drink by taking small mouthfuls

 

