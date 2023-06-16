Learn English - Verbs about eating

This lesson suits intermediate learners. After listening, take our quiz to test your learning.

Learning notes

Verbs:

Devour - eating with great hunger, very quickly



Slurp - drink or eat something with a loud, sucking noise



Swallow - cause or allow food or drink to pass down the throat



Munch - eat something steadily with a loud chewing sound



Crunch - to crush food with the teeth making a loud sound



Chew - bite and work food in the mouth with the teeth, especially to make it easier to swallow



Gulp - to swallow food suddenly all at once



Burp - noisily release air through the mouth



Lick - pass the tongue over something in order to taste it



Nibble - take small bites



Sip - drink by taking small mouthfuls











