Learn English - Verbs about eating

This lesson suits intermediate learners. After listening, to test your learning.
Learning notes
Verbs:
Devour - eating with great hunger, very quickly
Slurp - drink or eat something with a loud, sucking noise
Swallow - cause or allow food or drink to pass down the throat
Munch - eat something steadily with a loud chewing sound
Crunch - to crush food with the teeth making a loud sound
Chew - bite and work food in the mouth with the teeth, especially to make it easier to swallow
Gulp - to swallow food suddenly all at once
Burp - noisily release air through the mouth
Lick - pass the tongue over something in order to taste it
Nibble - take small bites
Sip - drink by taking small mouthfuls
Read more here:
READ MORE
Minipod: Verbs about eating