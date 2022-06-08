'My days representing Iraq at the UN': Former Iraqi diplomat shares career highlights and lowlights

Willian Ishaya Odisho with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon

Former Iraqi diplomat, William Ishaya Odisho, served as The Deputy Permanent Representative - Mission of the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations in New York, USA.

Recently he published his book about Iraq's history in the United Nations and his own experiences during his work with the Iraqi foreign ministry and his diplomatic career in Japan and the United Nations in New York.

The book is in Arabic, titled:

(لمحات من العمل الوظيفي وتأريخ ممثلية جمهورية الدائمة لدى منظمة الامم المتحدة في نيويورك(1945-2012 

In this part of the interview, Mr Odisho talks about the contents of the book and the different positions he held in Iraq's missions in Japan and the United Nations.

Stay tuned for part 2 of this interview.

