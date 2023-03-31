My journey to my new home: The achievements of Dr Mariam Joseph, Part II

poster mariam.jpg

Dr Joseph at the first Iraqi doctors' conference (main) and at the launch of the Assyrian Australian Medical Association. Credit: Mariam.jpg

In celebration of International Women's Day, SBS Assyrian produced this two-part podcast, focusing on the resilience and persistence of an Assyrian woman in Australia.

The second and final episode of our story about Dr Mariam Joseph is about the experience of her new life in Australia and the hard work she has done to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor.
Dr Joseph tv ads
Dr Joseph in one of her television announcements about COVID-19 vaccination. Credit: Mariam.jpg
Dr Joseph talks about choosing geriatrics as a speciality, her role in establishing the Assyrian Australian Medical Association and her experience as she started presenting the COVID-19 announcements on national television like ABC and SBS.
dr mariam
Dr Joseph dressed in Assyrian traditional costume. Credit: Mariam.jpg
Listen to Part I of this program here embedded.
