Naftali Bennett is the new Israeli Prime Minister and Biden meets Putin in Geneva

Our contributor from Moscow Roland Betzhamo talks about two big events in world affairs and gives us an analysis of the expected outcomes.





Natalie Bennett became the prime minister by one vote only and that ended Binyamin Netanyahu's 12 years as head of the government.

US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: AAP

On June sixteenth, President Joe Biden will meet President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, to have a face-to-face discussion about many matters.