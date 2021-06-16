Naftali Bennett is the new Israeli Prime Minister and Biden meets Putin in Geneva

Israeli elections

A file photo of Naftali Bennett Source: Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

After weeks of negotiations between the parties, Israeli politicians managed to avoid a fifth election by selecting a new Prime Minister. And the world awaits the US-Russia summit.

Our contributor from Moscow Roland Betzhamo talks about two big events in world affairs and gives us an analysis of the expected outcomes. 

Natalie Bennett became the prime minister by one vote only and that ended Binyamin Netanyahu's 12 years as head of the government.
Biden-Putin sumet
US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: AAP
On June sixteenth, President Joe Biden will meet President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, to have a face-to-face discussion about many matters.

 

 

world affairs
Dr Roland Betzhamov , SBS Assyrian world affairs contributor Source: Roland.Jpg


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MASTER.jpg

SBS Newsflash: 9 October 2023

news

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 7 November 2023

sharafya.jpg

Forced off their land: Farmers say church actions may make Sharafya unviable

MELBOURNE CUP BIRDCAGE LAUNCH

Melbourne Cup: Loved for its colour, loathed for its cruelty