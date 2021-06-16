Naftali Bennett is the new Israeli Prime Minister and Biden meets Putin in Geneva

Our contributor from Moscow Roland Betzhamo talks about two big events in world affairs and gives us an analysis of the expected outcomes.
Natalie Bennett became the prime minister by one vote only and that ended Binyamin Netanyahu's 12 years as head of the government.
On June sixteenth, President Joe Biden will meet President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, to have a face-to-face discussion about many matters.
US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: AAP
Dr Roland Betzhamov , SBS Assyrian world affairs contributor Source: Roland.Jpg