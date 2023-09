The agreement comes 24 hours after Azerbaijan launched a new military offensive against the local Armenian government in Nagorno-Karabakh, responding to the death of six people - including four police officers in two landmine explosions.





That move ratcheted up tensions, adding to an effective nine-month blockade imposed by Azerbaijan on the landlocked Nagorno-Karabakh region, achieved by blocking the only route from Armenia, known as the Lachin Corridor.