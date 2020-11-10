Nahla region in north of Iraq , New suffering

Our correspondent, Nassem Sadiq, met one of the residents of Kashkawa village, Mr. Ogar Oraha, who said the area consists eight villages inhabited by more than two hundred families, except The families who live in cities during school season.





He added that the region is still suffering from unresolved land transgress. Today, checkpoints have been set up and units of the region’s army have been dispersed in the region, and we feel that we are in the midst of a conflict zone that may lead to a war between the region and the Turkish Workers' Party. He said that the checkpoints harass the people of the Nahla area with harsh inspection procedures as they prevent the supply of foodstuffs to carry out their daily affairs, stressing that the shops in the area are also forced to obtain permission to market their goods from the cities.





Mr. Ogar said that the people of the region are calling on the government to keep the region out of the conflicts and “not to make us victims of conflicts that we have no control over”.



