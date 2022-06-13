Negotiations begin to stop the manipulation of the Christian quota in KRG elections
Political activist Joseph Sliwa Source: Naseem.jpg
Naseem Sadiq spoke with Joseph Sliwa, a former parliamentarian in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and currently the Chair of the Political and Diplomatic Committee of Beth Nahrain National Union Party in Iraq. Mr Sliwa, along with Assyrian parties, have been meeting and negotiating with KRG officials to implement changes to the administration of the Christian quota in the Parliament and the elections' mechanism.
Share