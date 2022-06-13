Negotiations begin to stop the manipulation of the Christian quota in KRG elections

Assyrians in Iraq

Political activist Joseph Sliwa Source: Naseem.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Naseem Sadiq spoke with Joseph Sliwa, a former parliamentarian in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and currently the Chair of the Political and Diplomatic Committee of Beth Nahrain National Union Party in Iraq. Mr Sliwa, along with Assyrian parties, have been meeting and negotiating with KRG officials to implement changes to the administration of the Christian quota in the Parliament and the elections' mechanism.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis