New Australians relish the chance to vote in a democratic election for the first time
Carmen Lazar supporting Labor party candidate Chris Bowen. Source: Carmen.jpg
SBS Assyrian spoke to Counsellor Carmen Lazar, an Australian Labor Party (ALP) member, while she was at a polling venue with a team of volunteers supporting the candidate for the seat of McMahon, Chris Bowen. Mrs Lazar and the team were at the polling booth from 6am in preparation for the expected two-hour rush period from opening at 8am. According to reports, 7.5 million Australians had pre-voted before election day on May 21, she said. Councillor Lazar says she saw excitement and happiness on the faces of many people she knew who recently obtained their Australian citizenship, coming forward enthusiastically to exercise their right to vote in a democracy, for the first time in their lives.
