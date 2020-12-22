New committee of Assyrian Australian Association

Dr. Ben Dauod, is the newly elected President of the AAA, He, alongside other members, was chosen to be the new committee during the AGM held at the previously know Nineveh club.





He told SBS, there was a need to inject new blood in the Association, as its activities been limited in the past few years so members focused on bringing young people who are more energetic and carry brighter ideas, and can communicate more efficiently in this digital world. Many of these young committee members are university students and graduates and have a great passion for serving the Assyrian community in Sydney.





New members are Dr Ben Daoud, Joe Joseph, Namroud Slewa, Susan George, Ashor Nona, Barseen Oshana, Anees Talia, Ninus Kanna and Tighlat Rommel.





Dr Daoud reminds the listeners of the role AAA has played in the past seven decades in helping the community to settle in the area buy building Clubs, Churches, language schools, and the services of the Assyrian Resource Centre to mention few.









