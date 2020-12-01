New illustrated stories for children

Lydia BABA (Journalist and Activist)

Source: Lydia BABA

In support of the Syriac school process, activist Lydia Baba issued a collection of translated children's stories into Syriac. The project was implemented with the cooperation and support of the Etuti Institute and the Assyrian Foundation of American -AFA.

Assyrian journalist and activist Lydia Baba said that she saw her children who completed their education in Syriac schools according to the established scientific curricula. They did not have even a small library for reading.

She added that as an earlier generation, we used to hear stories from the elderly.

Mrs. Baba emphasized that today's technology has contributed to keeping us away from creative reading, which made writing, for example, tainted with many misspellings.

The journalist and activist Baba thought to start a project to print books for the children, which would be the nucleus of a children's library at home.

Ms. Lydia said that interesting reading teaches life, not just pure school science courses.

 

