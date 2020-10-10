New immigration visa rules

Carmen Lazar from Assyrian Resource Centre talks to SBS about these rules and new visas. She highlights the quota and categories





Number of visa for 2020/21 will be 13,750 visas and this was the number back in year 2014/2015





160,000 visas will be available which include:





77,300 family stream visa





79,600 skilled migrants. there will be some changes in the categories of skilled migrants visas.





1500 Global Talent program visa for a very specialized skilled people from around the world





3000 visas for Child Visa





100 special category visa





Mrs Lazar also talks about the AMET 510 hours of learning English for the new arrivals. But now, there is no hours cap on learning.





For more details, Please contact Assyrian Resource Centre on 97282594

















ܦܘܼܫ ܒܒܲܝܬ݂ܵܐ. ܗܘܝܼ ܒܫܲܝܢܵܐ. ܦܘܼܫ ܫܩܲܠܝܵܗܒ݂ܵܐ. ܢܛܘܿܪ ܚܲܝܹ̈ܐ.

ܥܲܣܩܘܵܬܵܐ ܡܵܠܵܝܹ̈ܐ







" ܐܢ ܝܗܘܸܬ ܥܒ݂ܵܪܵܐ ܓܵܘ ܥܲܣܩܘܵܬܵܐ ܡܵܠܵܝܹ̈ܐ ܐ݇ܙܸܠ ܠ www.moneysmart.gov.au ܐܵܘ ܩܪܝܼ ܠܪܘܩܡܵܐ ܕܬܠܝܼܦܘܿܢ ܗܲܝܸܪܵܢܵܐ ܕܕܲܝܢܹ̈ܐ 1800007007

ܦܪܵܥܬܵܐ ܕܒܛܲܠܬܵܐ ܡܣܒܒ ܥܕ݂ܵܝܬܵܐ ܕܟܘܪܗܵܢܵܐ

ܣܘܟܡܐ ܦܝܼܕܪܵܠܵܝܵܐ ܡܘܩܪܸܒ݂ܠܹܗ 1.500 ܕܘܠܵܪܹ̈ܐ " ܐܝܟ݂ ܦܪܵܥܬܵܐ ܕܥܕܵܝܬܵܐ" ܩܵܐ ܒܵܛܲܠܬܵܐ ܦܪܝܼܥܲܬ ܐܲܓ݂ܪܵܐ ܡܣܒܒ ܕܟܘܪܗܵܢܵܐ. ܝܠܵܗ ܩܵܐ ܦܲܠܵܚܹ̈ܐ ܓܵܘ ܦܝܼܟܬܘܪܝܵܐ، ܬܵܣܡܵܢܝܵܐ، ܘܝܼܣܬܪܸܢ ܐܣܬܪܵܠܝܵܐ ܘܩܪܝܼܒ݂ܵܐ ( ܒܐܝܼܠܘܠ - ܬܫܪܝܼܢ ܩܕܡܵܝܵܐ) ܓܵܘ ܢܝܘܼܣܵܘ݂ܬ݂ ܘܲܝܠܙ.





