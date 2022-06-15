New priest ordained at the Ancient Assyrian Church in Duhok
Father Paulis Atallah at the back with Bishop Mar Shimoun Danial at the centre Source: naseem.jpg
Duhok correspondent, Nassem Sadiq, filed this report about the confirmation of priesthood ceremony at the Ancient Assyrian Church of St Peter and St Paul of Father Paulus Attalah. Fr Attalah was previously priest Sameer Attalah from the Syrian Catholic Church. Mr Sadiq also interviews the newly ordained deacon for the Ancient Church of the East, Milad Tower.
