New Secretariat of Syriac Affairs in The General Union for the literaries and writers in Iraq





The writer Zuhair Barada said that he thanked the members of the Central Council of the Union for assigning responsibility to him after the writer Ashur Melhem left Iraq.



He stressed that he had asked the Central Council the representation of Syriac writers should be three members, similar to other components.





He added that the office supervises the administrative affairs of the Syriac writers who are members of the General Union for the literaries and writers in Iraq, organizes their identities, sends invitations to participate in the activities of the Union, issues a quarterly magazine, and submits the books of its members to the Union to support its printing.



writer Zuhair said that the Union has long sponsored the annual Akito Festival, similar to the festivals of other components and provinces. He added that the last festival we held in Baghdad became one of the activities approved by the Ministry of Culture, similar to the festivals of Al-Mirbad, Al-Haboubi, Al-Jawahiri and others.

