New vibrant committee for Assyrian Club

The current Assyrian club in Fairfield Source: ASCC.jpg

The Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club was established in 1972. Since then it played a vital role in serving the Assyrian community with entertainment, cultural activities and sports.

A new committee was elected on 20 February 2022 to run the club's business for the next two years.

SBS Assyrian met the newly elected president of the committee Mr. John Shimoun, who previously served in the committee.

Mr. Shamoun told SBS that the new committee is made up of many young members and that will give a new life into the club's future plans.

Mr Shamoun says the committee likes to get women involved in the activities of the club because he understands how much energy and contribution women can offer to the advancement of the club.

The new president also talked about the 50th Anniversary celebration taking place in November this year. He says there will be a special celebration including the honoring of many old and current members.

Finally, Mr. Shamoun talked about the new purchase of fifty acres of land the club made recently and the plans to build a second club in a few years' time.

 

