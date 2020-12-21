New website for learning about Trauma healing

Lina Ishu is the youth leader and community development at STARTTSS, she mainly works with young refugees who have suffered from trauma.





she says that the Hints for Healing website is dedicated to curating practical resources, case studies, podcasts, professional learning, and research articles to support the educators and school counselors who work with trauma survivors.





Ms. Ishu says the idea for this website came from one of the workers at STARTTS who suggested why not create an online learning platform for people involved with the healing of trauma survivors?





Although the website is designed for teachers and school counsellors, at the same time, general public can find many informative guides and articles to help them identify and understand more about trauma









