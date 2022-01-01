New Year, New Plans and welcoming 2022

As we all gather around the world to say good bye to 2021 Gregorian calendar, we welcome 2022. SBS Assyrian Happy New Year Source: SBS Assyrian One of the first countries to welcome in the new year is New Zealand and two hours later, the clock strikes midnight in Sydney where millions enjoy the annual spectacular fireworks display to ring in the new year.







It was slightly different this year, considering the minor restrictions and health and safety concerns. It did not stop families from gathering around the barbecue and enjoying their time together to celebrate the new year.







We report on what the new year can mean and the new year resolutions many aim to achieve every year.







We hear commentary from Emil Gharib, a community member, who shares his insight and gives advice on what new years resolution might look like.







Join us in this segment to listen to all the community voices we received from across the globe, representing many young Assyrians, sharing their new year messages and new year resolutions.



