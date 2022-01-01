New Year, New Plans and welcoming 2022

New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera Houseduring the fireworks show on 1 January, 2022

New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show on 1 January, 2022 Source: Getty

Special New Year 2022 Program by SBS Assyrian. Celebrations for the new year in Sydney, Australia and around the world, as we welcome 2022. We hear from community voices on their new year resolution.

As we all gather around the world to say good bye to 2021 Gregorian calendar, we welcome 2022.
Happy New Year
SBS Assyrian Happy New Year Source: SBS Assyrian
One of the first countries to welcome in the new year is New Zealand and two hours later, the clock strikes midnight in Sydney where millions enjoy the annual spectacular fireworks display to ring in the new year.
 
It was slightly different this year, considering the minor restrictions and health and safety concerns. It did not stop families from gathering around the barbecue and enjoying their time together to celebrate the new year.
 
We report on what the new year can mean and the new year resolutions many aim to achieve every year.
 
We hear commentary from Emil Gharib, a community member, who shares his insight and gives advice on what new years resolution might look like.
 
Join us in this segment to listen to all the community voices we received from across the globe, representing many young Assyrians, sharing their new year messages and new year resolutions.

This segment was aired on SBS Assyrian on 1 January 2022. 
