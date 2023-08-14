Newsflash: 14 August 2023

Newsflash: 14 August 2023Play03:57NewsFlash in Assyrian Credit: SBS NewsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.57MB) The latest SBS News in brief for 14 August 2023 in Assyrian.ShareLatest podcast episodesTragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squadHow to sell your second-hand car in AustraliaSBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023