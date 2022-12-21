SBS Assyrian

Nineb Lamassu: working for peace and tolerance in Iraq

Nineb Lamassu reciting his poem Credit: Nineb.jpg

Published 21 December 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 2 hours ago at 1:00pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Nineb Lamassu is a poet, researcher, activist and Assyrian linguist. He has written many poems and published his work in the Assyrian and English languages.

On his visit to Australia to catch up with family and friends, SBS Assyrian interviewed Mr Lamassu and asked him about his latest activities.

Mr Lamassu talks about his work in Iraq with NGOs, promoting peace and tolerance among various Iraqi components.

Mr Lamassu also talks about his attempts to write songs in Assyrian for many emerging female singers, such as Lala in Iran and Jwanita Ashur in France and Marlen Shukur in Australia.

SBS Assyrian is organising a series of Episodes with Mr Lamassu discussing many issues of concern, such as The Assyrian's existence in the homeland, The future of Assyrian literature, Assyrians in the diaspora and their achievements.

This series of podcasts are expected to be published at the beginning of 2023
