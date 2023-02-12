No excuse to be bored: Fairfield City Council offers a wide range of community events

poster carmen.jpg

FCC Councillor Carmen Lazar Credit: FCC.jpg

Fairfield City councillor Carmen Lazar spoke to SBS about the latest events and celebrations being organised by Fairfield City Council.

Fairfield City Women's Day Award nominations

Mrs Lazar mentioned the FCC Woman of the Year award, which takes place every year to honour those women who have worked through the years to serve the community as volunteers.

Mrs Lazar urged Assyrian women who had voluntarily worked for the community to apply for this award.

Nominees should be 18 years and over. Applications opened in November last year, and the closing date is 17 February 2023.
Woman award
Woman of the Year award

Fairfield City Club grants information sessions


FCC is holding a seminar for community leaders and clubs' associations on the most appropriate ways to apply for grants from the NSW government,

The workshops will be held at the Fairfield City HQ, 17 Kenyon Street, Fairfield. Mrs Lazar encouraged interested parties to register beforehand to secure a seat. Contact FCC to register or more info at

Grants sessions
Clubs Grant Sessions Credit: FCC.jpg

Celebrating NSW Seniors Festival


The Seniors Week Expo will also be held on Tuesday, 28 February, from 10am-2pm at Fairfield Showground. This free event encourages seniors to get out and participate in community life. Entry is free, and there will be food and refreshments. Also, plenty of community organisations will offer information about the different services provided to seniors.
senior festival.JPG
Credit: FCC.jpg
Mrs Lazar says if people want to know more about those events, go to the Fairfield City Council website
