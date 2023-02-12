'No place to sleep': Assyrian refugee family's struggle in the aftermath of the Syrian-Turkiye earthquake

Earthquakes in Turkiyeâs southern region also felt in Iraq

ERBIL, IRAQ - FEBRUARY 06: People stay outside after a magnitude of 7.6 hits the epicenter of 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkiye, on February 06, 2023 in Erbil, Iraq. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 ohit southeastern Turkiye and north of Syria. It has caused many deaths and destruction and reached other parts of the region, including Lebanon and northern Iraq.

Like other residents, SBS Assyrian contributor, Naseem Sadiq from the province of Dohuk, in Northern Iraq, felt the earthquake at 4:20am.

Mr Sadiq says: "Many residents of the multi-story buildings in the city of Dohuk woke up because of the building shaking, realised they were experiencing an earthquake, started taking their children and running down the stairs to go outside in fear of the collapse of their building."

People feared being trapped if the buildings collapsed, so they left without their mobiles, warm clothes or blankets to stay outside in a safe location, but then they had to face the harsh cold and rainy weather.

What made things worse was the second earthquake that followed, which ensured there was no chance of taking the risk of going back into the buildings to retrieve the things they needed.

Many started making arrangements to visit their relatives and friends to spend a few nights there while monitoring the situation.

Among those horrified people are some Assyrian refugees from Syria living in Duhok, like Shadi Sabri Eysa, whose house in Syria was destroyed by bomb shells during the war.

Mr Eysa left Syria in 2019 with his wife and two children and sought refuge in Duhok. Currently, he rents an apartment in a three-story building in the city.

Mr Eysa has no relatives or friends to stay at their place during these challenging times.

Since arriving in Duhok, he says he has tried to find work, but to no avail because he didn't speak the Kurdish language.

His rent is paid by a lady and her friend from Sweden. His family survives on the help they get from Assyrians in Duhok.

Now Mr Eysa, his wife and two children have to endure the harshness of winter, not knowing if someone will shelter them until they can return to their apartment.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis